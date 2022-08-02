Great job by caterers
For those of you who were there, you will know this is a very late post but should you, neighbors, find yourself in need of a caterer, please let me suggest European Caterers. Steve, Nicole and the rest of the crew (including Kim at the office) were patient, positive, caring and the food was unbelievable. The food was absolutely outstanding.
My location was challenging in that it did not have electricity or a building, so we needed generators and tents. Steve worked with me to make everything for the food preparation possible then created such tasty, fine food.
A Band Called Alexis, working with the same challenges mentioned above, put on a creative, energetic and priceless performance. Again, the band was patient, positive and so talented. I recommend A Band Called Alexis for a fantastic dancing event!
Sandi Kister
Carbondale
