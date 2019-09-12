Great events to honor fallen heroes of 9/11

A thorn goes out to each and every bad actor out there on the roads, whether they are on foot or in a motor vehicle. Just because there is a crosswalk doesn’t mean pedestrians and runners get to step out into oncoming traffic. Drivers need time to react, too. And stop using your horns, people. It’s offseason, so treat your locals and visitors as such.

Roses go to Luliia Monsenz and Trevor Triano, two lifeguards who saved the life of a 5-year-old child from drowning earlier this summer in the pool at the Aspen Recreation Center. Monsenz and Triano were recognized by the American Red Cross last week in front of Aspen City Council. They received the Life Saver award, which is one of the highest awards given and not very often.

Roses to the six candidates who are running for the two open seats on the Aspen School District’s Board of Education.

While their positions will be fleshed out in upcoming candidate forums and news coverage, we appreciate the fact that a half-dozen candidates are in the running while four other school districts in Colorado have canceled their elections because of a lack of opposing candidates, coloradopolitics.com reported this week.

Apathy has no place in politics, and that includes the local school board level. Roses to those candidates, who are all parents, willing to sacrifice their time for the benefit of Aspen schools. The BOE election is Nov. 5; two open seats are up for grabs.

Thorns to those cyclists who continue to ride their bikes past the “Walk Your Bike” signs on every point-of-entry spot on the Aspen Pedestrian Mall. Sure, when it’s quiet in the morning and a few people are strolling the bricks, stay in your saddle.

But for crying out loud, go an extra block around or get off and walk. It is a daily occurrence we see two or three riders still riding.

Roses to the area fire departments and their annual events to honor the fallen from the 9/11 attacks. The gathering outside of the Aspen Fire Station in downtown draws a big crowd, and the roses representing the fallen first responders is a fitting tribute.

As well, the evening 3-mile walk in Snowmass by the crews from the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue stations has become a nice way to end an otherwise somber day.

Have a rose or a thorn? Send them to letters@aspentimes.com.