Gray: What socialism is and is not

Letter to the editor

Lauren Boebert and other ignorant Republicans frequently refer to Democrats as socialists. They are ignorant because they throw out this label without even knowing the meaning of the word.

Under socialism, the means of production, distribution, and exchange are owned by the government. Living in America means being able to start and own your business. It means being able to shop at a myriad of stores owned individually or by various corporations. No Democrat is advocating changing our free-enterprise system.

Today’s Democrats champion the concept that all people are created equal, that each American has a vote and an equal opportunity to thrive, and that the playing field should be fair. The years of the Ku Klux Klan (where deadly voter intimidation was so effective that in Southern states black men did not even vote) should be long gone.

Trump claimed the 2020 election — proven repeatedly as historically one of the most well-run, valid presidential elections — was not valid. He led his deluded believers to assault and damage our capital, injuring Capitol police officers, and contributing to the death of one.

The Republican Party, hijacked by Trump extremists, is engaged in deliberately overwhelming, discrediting, and hounding honest, experienced election officials out of office. These corrupted Republicans are using any and all tactics to destroy our democratic system of government. If they are successful, we will be dragged back to living under a one-party government that favors rich white men, as was the case in the South in the late 1800s.





All American citizens are entitled to vote. Make yours count.

Annette Roberts-Gray

Carbondale