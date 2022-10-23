Grauer: What Eagle County needs

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Jeanne McQueeney is the right candidate for District 3 Eagle County commissioner. Jeanne has shown a deep commitment to Eagle County over the last 30 years and will continue to do so.

Commissioner McQueeney has provided exceptional service to Eagle County residents as a teacher, on the Eagle County School Board, and currently as a county commissioner. During that time, she has developed a deep understanding of how the county works and of the important issues we still must navigate. Her current participation in various state and regional boards brings recognition and influence to the county.

In comparison to her opponent, she already knows what key objectives the Eagle County commissioners should focus on, and she knows how to work with the other two commissioners to make those happen. Some of her own objectives include investing in affordable housing, supporting the workforce, and protecting our environment and natural resources.

Eagle County citizens are fortunate to have such an experienced and authentic candidate for this position. She actively listens to our concerns. Please check out her website at https://www.jeannemcqueeney.com/ .

Donna Grauer





Basalt