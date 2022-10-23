Grauer: The company one keeps

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Supporters of Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo are citing his past track record while casting a blind eye to his problematic liquor sales for the notorious Lance Armstrong.

DiSalvo’s leveraging his connections with liquor merchants has the appearance of improperly using the implied power of the sheriff’s office.

Even he acknowledged on “Squirm Night” that it might give the appearance of a conflict of interest. So, why doesn’t he divest from Armstrong and Lift Vodka to reclaim the moral high ground of his past?

The obvious answer is the potential pot of gold at the end of the rainbow from the 5% stake Armstrong gave him in Lift Vodka.

“It’s not a good look,” said the Aspen Daily News in its Oct. 21 editorial endorsing DiSalvo. Like his supporters, the Daily News made the mistake of focusing on his past record and not on his current poor judgement.





DiSalvo should realize that you are known by the company you keep.

Bernard Grauer

Basalt