Grauer: One finds right course, at least

Letter to the editor

Aspen City Council member Sam Rose respectfully contacted me in response to my letters to the press suggesting an opinion poll on his and council member Bill Guth’s reported reluctance to serve on boards and commissions. (aspentimes.com/opinion/grauer-heres-a-good-opinion-poll/)

Rose informed me that he has already joined several boards and intends to join more. He said that he takes all the expected duties of his position very seriously and feels honored to serve on the council.

I said that he was making the right decisions and wished him luck. Having been a Basalt council member, I know that the job is and should be based on public service since the pay is small compared with the time and stress.

Now, Guth is left as the odd man out on this council and very likely all the previous Aspen City Councils — not meeting the usual and customary responsibilities of the position.

His election supporters touted him as a successful, serial entrepreneur capable of juggling many complex tasks. But that doesn’t seem to apply to being a council member.





Guth said he would not accept any board or commission appointments for a year to keep from “overextending himself,” according to an April 13 Aspen Times article. (aspentimes.com/news/fit-uneasy-among-new-aspen-city-council/)

It also quoted council member Ward Hauenstein saying, “This is your duty on City Council. For Bill to refuse to be on any board is a disappointment.”

Bernard Grauer

Basalt