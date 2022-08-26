Grauer: Commissioners did ethical duty

Now, the editor of the Aspen Times is joining the publisher and several letter writers in attempting to pin First Amendment censorship onto the Pitkin County commissioners.

The commissioners grew concerned that Vladislav Doronin had succeeded in having The Times censor and sanitize news and opinion pieces on land-use development issues in order to satisfy his business interests.

The commissioners did their ethical duty to Pitkin County citizens by severing commercial ties with The Times and not by government censorship.

Doronin used and, for all I know, may still be using the threat of suing The Times out of existence to satisfy his commercial interests.

Nevertheless, the new editor, Don Rogers, is taking some trust building actions with The Times readers. He is publishing opinion and news pieces critical of his paper’s owners and Doronin.





Bernard Grauer

Basalt