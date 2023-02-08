Gorman: Commitment to Aspen

Letter to the editor

I’m writing in support of Sam Rose in his bid for City Council. I’d gotten acquainted with him while doing volunteer work and had been impressed with his drive and immersion in local issues.

During one conversation, he said that in his first run two years ago, he was criticized for lack of experience. Instead of giving up, he listened and improved his resume.

Among his accomplishments in the past few years are:

Earning a master’s in finance and risk management from the University of Colorado.

Joining Aspen’s Volunteer Fire Department, where he works as a firefighter and EMT.

Serving as a commissioner on the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.

Volunteering for several local organizations.

Serving on a regional panel tasked with reviewing judicial performance.

Sam has shown that he is committed to Aspen. City Council would benefit from his energy and youthful perspective.

Tom Gorman





Aspen