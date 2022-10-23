Goldstein: Filling giant shoes capably

Letter to the editor

It was Bob Braudis’ extraordinary humanity and intelligence that helped define the Pitkin County sheriff’s management style for 25 years, which in turn shaped the character of our village, of which we are all so very proud.

Mentored by Bob, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo has for 13 years filled those giant shoes with integrity and then some. He has brought his own unique style to the office. His rapid and insightful evaluation of situations and humane resolution are always guided by his unique grasp of what is right, what is fair. These are qualities that our community desperately needs in these challenging times.

Why fix what ain’t broke?

Christine Sayre Goldstein

Aspen