Godfrey: Appreciative of Challenge Aspen

Letter to the editor

I want to publicly thank Challenge Aspen for all its heroic efforts getting mobility-challenged spectators to the grandstands to watch the World Cup ski races last weekend.

Molly DeMarr and her staff did a great job of planning and executing a flawless strategy transporting me and others to the venue. I also want to thank Tom Friel for being such a thoughtful and gracious Challenge Aspen volunteer.

Working in conjunction with the Aspen Skiing Co. (thank you) and the Aspen School District (thank you), Challenge Aspen was able to marshal snow cats, snow mobiles, and school buses to provide a seamless journey from town to the grandstands.

It was ton of hard work for a small group of people, but this ski race fan is so appreciative of all the efforts of Challenge Aspen and its volunteers to make it such a memorable weekend.

Mark Godfrey





Denver