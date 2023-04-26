Glismann: Dedicated physicians and board members

Letter to the editor

I am writing to offer my endorsement of Drs. Nagle and Balko for the upcoming Aspen Valley Hospital Board election. I have worked closely with these two physicians for 25 years and can personally testify to their commitment to our hospital and their service to the community. I have witnessed first-hand, through their daily actions and through the high quality of care they provide their patients, that they are both consummate professionals who are dedicated to their craft.

I feel it is essential that hospital boards have medical staff representation. These two physicians have repeatedly demonstrated in all contentious issues that have come before the board that they invariably base their decisions on one fundamental concept: What is best for the patient? This guiding principle is one that has always made AVH an exceptional facility.

Our current board was a big reason we were able to lure back our administrator, Dave Ressler. He is the best hospital administrator I have ever had the pleasure of working with and is arguably one the best in the entire business.

Our hospital has enjoyed the best fiscal year in its history. Our current medical staff is the finest I’ve ever worked with in my 40 year career here.

This is not to say the hospital doesn’t have big challenges ahead. Housing, cost of living has shown to be impediments to recruiting and retaining good staff. AVH is not alone in our community in trying to overcome this difficult issue.





With the guidance and direction provided by the current board and the excellent working relationship they have with administration, I hope the voters can appreciate the remarkable chemistry they have achieved and maintain this stability.

We are all fortunate to live in this community and to have the finest 25-bed hospital to be found anywhere. Let’s keep it going.

Bud Glismann, MD, FACEP

Basalt