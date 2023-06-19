Glidden: Memorial Day to remember

Memorial Day 2023: What a beautiful ceremony, complete with a Colorado bluebird day. A wonderful turnout of people who understand and appreciate Memorial Day.

Color guard, Gunny and Palmer: Smartly done.

Wreath presentation, Scout Troop 201 (Sheldon Gentry) and Girl Scout Troop 10514 (Ava Gentry): Well done!

The Pledge of Allegiance, invocation and benediction all handled by the Colonel: Thank you!

Memorial candle lighting: Nancy Bosshard is our traditional candle lighter, since 1987.





“In Flanders Field”: Nicely spoken, plus a patriotic sond by Scott MacCracken, Thank you twice over.

KIA roll call: Dan Glidden and Sheldon Gentry. Recognizing, remembering and honoring.

“America’s Answer”: A reading by Charles Hopton.

Patriotic song, by Jeannie Walla. Lovely as always.

Remembering our fallen: My heartfelt thans and gratitutde to the folks who came forward and shared their hearts and stories with us. It was very touching and deeply appreciated.

“Taps”: Richeard Sundeen. It wass very emotional, yet beautiful.

A lovely finishing touch, a standing ovation for the Col. Merritt. Well deserved, sir.

Thanks to the Aspen Elks Lodge for their annual Memorial Day barbecue.

This was a Memorial Day ceremony to remember. With gratitude and respect.

Dan Glidden

U.S. Navy 1968-’72, Vietnam 1969-’70