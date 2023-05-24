Glidden: Memorial Day ceremonies at vets memorial

Letter to the editor

Memorial Day ceremonies will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Veterans Memorial, 506 E. Main Street, Aspen, next to the the Pitkin County Courthouse. The public is cordially invited.

Colors will be presented by the Roaring Fork Honor Guard, followed by placement of the traditional memorial wreath.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak in memory of departed loved ones. Grassroots Community TV, Channel 12, will present interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day.

Congress is asking all citizens to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. in memory of those who gave their all for our country.

Dan Glidden





Basalt