Gladden: Had enough of dogs off leash

Please do a story about how in Snowmass Village a dog leash required (on the dog holding the leash like it should be used) at all times on trails!

I hike in the village all the time and regularly see maybe one or two dogs on a leash out of 12-20, with most of the pet owners wearing the sash like they have won the prize for worst dog owner and trail user!

Maybe write an article explaining why the leash rule exists, where the leash rule is applicable, history of the rule, anyone who has had negative experiences (i.e., bike vs. dog, dog vs. dog, dog vs. human), Animal Control and Department of Wildlife statements regarding leash rules, what it means to be a responsible trail user, and I suppose balance the article with the arrogant reasons why they think their dog should not be on a leash (they are voice control, I am sure there is an expert who can explain why this does not work), and if the article could explain the lack of a dog crap fairy coming along and cleaning up that would be a nice touch!

Laurel Gladden

Snowmass Village