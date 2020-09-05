Gina Murdock: The time to put love into action is now, and here’s how

Have you ever looked through the news or your social media sites and exclaimed, “This is horrible, someone must do something about this!” Well, that someone is you. It’s me. It’s all of us. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. It is time to put our love into action.

We have been taught to believe the “leader” is someone else in the room and that someone, somewhere is going to do what’s right. We know for a fact that is not true anymore. Each of us has a choice every day, every moment, to lead from the heart and to shift culture from fear to love. This is the calling of our time. We must act, and we must act from love, not fear if we are truly to create a shift.

There’s a lot of information out there on how to get involved in things that desperately need our attention, but I know it can be hard to take action. Maybe you’re overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin.

Maybe you’re scared to make phone calls to representatives because you’ve never done it before or you don’t fully understand the issues. Maybe you have no damn time and have too much on your plate. Maybe you’re scared of “doing it wrong” or saying the wrong things.

Fear can be paralyzing. So can anger. I found myself becoming the typical “Angry Activist” after George W. got elected 20 years ago and now, to me, it’s so much worse.

The polarization, the anger and rage, the fear, the shame, the guilt, the separation that’s creating such heartache it’s literally making us sick. We don’t listen to each other, we react. We don’t see and hear each other, we judge.

I am really struggling with all of this, but I know where I am going. The lighthouse for me is to lead with love. That’s my destination.

My friend and mentor Dr. Deepak Chopra told me, “If you’re outraged, you’re still adding to the collective rage out there. Do you want to do that?” NO! I don’t.

I leaned into my training as a yoga and meditation teacher to realize we cannot, as Albert Einstein stated, solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them. I know we have to think differently and I know love is the most powerful force there is.

Love is not some fluffy, romantic concept; love is bad ass and we need to deploy it as effectively as we are deploying fear. We need to celebrate and stand for what we know to be true, that we are not separate, we are, in fact, all one.

It’s not enough to say “I support you” when we witness suffering and injustice. We have to show up and DO SOMETHING from a place of love and care.

At Lead with Love this has taken shape as our free, biweekly Love in Action work sessions where we come together to address critical injustices to people and the planet and let our voices be heard. So far, we’ve focused our attention on justice for Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain, saving the USPS and supporting mail-in voting.

When we come from a place of love, change is not only possible, it is inevitable. I hope you’ll join us.

Gina Murdock is the founder of the Aspen-based nonprofit Lead with Love. She will be writing a monthly column for The Aspen Times about causes and actions people can take that are highlighted in their newest offering Love in Action, a Zoom work session every other Wednesday for more information, go to http://www.ileadwithlove.org.