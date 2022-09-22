Gentry: Thank you Aspen Elks Lodge

Our Aspen Girl Scout Troop 15014 are the recipients of Elks Lodge 224 sponsorship. Through the Elks’ generous sponsorship, we have been able to give girls in our local community opportunities to grow courageous and strong through a wide variety of enriching experiences.

This summer, we were able to send girls to Girl Scout camp, where they built skills and confidence in the great outdoors while learning about leadership and self-confidence. And, we have been able to provide badge earning experiences, skill building and community service projects in a wide variety of fields here in our hometown.

We are grateful to the Elks for their sponsorship, and all that they do for the Aspen Girl Scouts, and other youth programs that they support in our community.

Heather Merritt Gentry

Aspen