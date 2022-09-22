Gentry: Thank you Aspen Elks Lodge
Our Aspen Girl Scout Troop 15014 are the recipients of Elks Lodge 224 sponsorship. Through the Elks’ generous sponsorship, we have been able to give girls in our local community opportunities to grow courageous and strong through a wide variety of enriching experiences.
This summer, we were able to send girls to Girl Scout camp, where they built skills and confidence in the great outdoors while learning about leadership and self-confidence. And, we have been able to provide badge earning experiences, skill building and community service projects in a wide variety of fields here in our hometown.
We are grateful to the Elks for their sponsorship, and all that they do for the Aspen Girl Scouts, and other youth programs that they support in our community.
Heather Merritt Gentry
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.