Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

As a 60-plus year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, I have seen Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle County sheriffs come and go.

In my opinion, Joe DiSalvo has been the best. I believe his heart and soul are in Pitkin County with our best interests being his first priority. Please join me in re-electing Joe DiSalvo.

Robert Gardner

Basalt