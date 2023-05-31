Funez: Comments accepted on Thompson till June 16

Letter to the editor

My family and I have been in the Roaring Fork Valley for almost seven years, and we love it here. One of the things we love the most is the easy access to our public lands.

One great example is Four Mile Park in the Thompson Divide. Just a few minutes from our home, we can appreciate the cooler weather while camping, mountain biking, and hiking. Our kids always enjoy our colorful hikes in the fall with their friends, and every year, they look forward to walking in such beauty. We also enjoy our times on the river and lakes. It’s so refreshing to jump in the cold water for a little bit.

Right now, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (which manage our public lands) are considering whether to protect the Thompson Divide from oil and gas development with an administrative mineral withdrawal. This would prevent any oil and gas companies from leasing these lands for the next 20 years and ensure the Thompson Divide and places like Four Mile Park stay as they are: beautiful and a wonderful place for families to enjoy nature.

Until June 16, USFS is accepting comments from the community on whether to protect this special place. You can show your support by submitting a letter through Wilderness Workshop webpage at wildernessworkshop.org/take-action . We are so lucky to have these public lands, and I hope that we preserve our public land’s natural beauty for generations to come.

Marlon Funez





Glenwood Springs