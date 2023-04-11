Fullerton: Worth watching again

Letter to the editor

Alex Sánchez should rewatch the Roaring Fork School Board discuss the superintendent’s evaluation during the last board meeting.

It wasn’t just the entirety of the 675 responses to the survey that were dismissed: Two of the five members confronted board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg for keeping their praises but tossing out every bit of their constructive criticisms.

Only an all-gold star performance eval will do when you’re seven months past the deadline on your secret housing agreement and you have nothing to publicly justify that outlandish housing offer.

Angela Fullerton

Carbondale