Fullerton: A rational state

Letter to the editor

“Oklahoma court OKs abortion to preserve mother’s life” (Aspen Times, March 23): The vote was 5-4. Think about that for a minute.

Other news last week was that a hospital in Idaho has shut down its OB/GYN services as doctors are leaving the state. Can you blame them? The new restrictions on doctors and the draconian penalties facing them as politicians decide what constitutes medical care for women would make anybody hesitant about putting themselves at risk.

About that 5-4 vote: I know that the law stipulates that only medical emergencies allow for abortions, but shouldn’t doctors be allowed to prevent emergencies? Four people actually disagreed with this. I am so glad I live in a rational state.

Jessica Fullerton

Aspen