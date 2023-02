Letter to the editor

McWorter opinion Wednesday: I believe he is inferring a false equivalency between the two parties.

By far, big money and influence has favored the right wing. Most things that are corrupt in our government the left has tried to correct — to be blocked at every turn by the right.

So hopefully, the next generation will be able to put aside any and all right-wing narratives and place them in the trash can of history where they belong.

Ken Fry

Glenwood Springs