Fry: No place for civility

Letter to the editor

Mark Hillman: patience, respect. You are wrong on almost every point you are trying to make.

Our politics have moved beyond civility thanks to the extreme elements of the right wing. It’s just absolutely disgusting that Colorado was unable to pass an assault-weapon ban. This is crazy.

The minority right wing in the statehouse is beholden to the fringe factions. This pattern is true in all aspects of legislation.

The day of playing nice with the right wing is over. Hopefully, future elections will eliminate these unreasonable people, so Colorado can move forward with sensible legislation.

Ken Fry





Glenwood Springs