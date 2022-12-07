Fry: Krabloonik comparison to rodeos

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Krabloonik dog sledding has been getting a lot of coverage lately. Allegations of dog abuse, etc.

I need some help with understanding a double standard I’ve observed. There are several towns in the valley that host rodeos — Snowmass being one of them.

This is an event that brutalizes and traumatizes animals. It is entertainment for people. It is encouraged by these towns. It’s great fun. Right?

So, how is it that the town of Snowmass and others continue to beat this guy at Krabloonik over the head but ignore other brutalities in their front yard? Are there certain animals that take priority when it comes to abuse? Just saying.

Ken Fry





Glenwood Springs