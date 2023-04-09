Fry: Hardly scientific

This past week the Times ran an online poll asking for opinions on climate change. There were five options. The worst (in my opinion) being it’s way over exaggerated. Basically that the world has experienced this in the past.

What was alarming and shocking to me was overwhelmingly, in this valley, people chose this option by 41% of those voting. I would understand if this was the middle of Kansas, but here where future livelihoods depend on slowing climate change?

The biggest employer in the valley does everything it can to stem climate change. I’m really at a loss that this might be the mentality of the majority of the people in the Roaring Fork Valley. Another reason why we end up with horrible political representation.

Ken Fry

Glenwood Springs