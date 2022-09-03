 Freeman: Who picks editorial cartoons? | AspenTimes.com
Freeman: Who picks editorial cartoons?

I’m curious to know the criteria for choosing editorial cartoons and whether those choices are made locally or at the mother ship.

Howard J. Freeman

Basalt

Editor’s note: The cartoons are selected by local copy editors putting out the day’s edition.

