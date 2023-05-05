Freeman: Thanks for all the support

Letter to the editor

I just want to thank everyone for all of your assistance, advice, time, votes, and support in the Crown Mountain Park and Rec District Board of Directors election. A successful campaign it was — thanks to everyone’s help. I could not have succeeded without all of you! And it was great to meet and converse with so many park enthusiasts!

I look forward to doing the necessary work for Crown Mountain Park to ensure it continues to be the amazing amenity we have in our valley!

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions, suggestions, and/or concerns regarding the park moving forward.

Shelley Lundh Freeman

Board of Directors, Crown Mountain Park and Rec District