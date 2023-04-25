Freeman: She’s my wife, and I know she’d do great

Letter to the editor

This is a not-totally-unbiased letter of support for my wife, Shelley, in her bid for election to the board of the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District. The election is Tuesday, May 2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Crown Mountain Park polling place (clubhouse between the BMX track and tennis courts).

I can state with firsthand authority that she has the organizational skills, determination, and energy to get stuff done. Within budget.

She’ll do a great job keeping Crown Mountain Park a first-rate facility, which adds value to so many in our valley.

So please vote for Shelley Lundh Freeman! For more info, email her at ShelleyForCrown@slidemaster.com .

Howard Freeman





Basalt