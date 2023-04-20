Freeman: Running for Crown Mountain rec board

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

My name is Shelley Lundh Freeman, and I am running for a seat on the Board of Directors of Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District. The election is Tuesday, May 2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and I am asking for your vote.

Crown Mountain Park is an amazing amenity for our community, supported by your tax dollars, and I believe I will be a valuable asset to the board in making it even better!

In addition to preserving and enhancing the beautiful open spaces at the park, my goals include: keeping up the existing playing fields, working towards the addition of separate pickleball courts, maintaining and renovating the existing tennis courts, improving the dog parks, and promoting aging well amenities and healthy activities for all ages.

To see more about me, go to the Crown Mountain Park website, crownmtn.org, click on the “BORING STUFF” tab, then “ELECTION,” and then my name.

Please vote in person (if you haven’t already received an absentee ballot) on Tuesday, May 2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., at the polling site: Crown Mt. Park Bike and Tennis Clubhouse (not the Eagle County Community Center).





You can also either mail your Absentee Ballot asap (must be received in Edwards by May 2) or have someone drop it off on Election Day to the Crown Mountain Park polling place.

Thank you for your time, vote, and support!

Shelley Lundh Freeman

Basalt