Fox-Perry: Unified for the Divide

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Once again, it is time to rally in support of protecting the Thompson Divide. As a grassroots community, we have been working for over a decade to protect our beloved public lands from oil and gas drilling. We have made progress with the White River Forest Service and BLM management plans, but we are not done yet and must make our voices heard.



Our hard work is paying off, and the administration is listening. Pres. Biden announced in October that he would ask for an administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divided, and the Dept. of Interior has started the process with a 90-day public-comment period. We need to let the feds know loud and clear that we support protecting the Thompson Divide from oil and gas drilling.



Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Valley, and extended communities have loved and protected the Thompson Divide for all the diverse benefits it provides. Most everyone has hiked, biked, snowmobiled, walked dogs, rode horses, watched birds, hunted, fished, grazed cattle, taken Sunday drives, or enjoyed the uninterrupted views of this beautiful area. Elk and deer and an ecosystem of animals depend on the Thompson Divide for food, shelter, and raising their young. Everyone benefits from its clean air and water.



We must speak up now for the Thompson Divide. There will be a meeting at the Carbondale Firehouse on Dec. 14, 5-7 p.m., where you learn more about the process and make comments. The BLM is also accepting written comments until Jan. 16. Email comments to the BLM letting them know you support the proposed administrative withdrawal to: BLM_CO_Thompson_Divide@blm.gov , or mail to Doug Vilsack, State Director, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Office, 2850 Youngfield Street, Lakewood, Colorado 80215.

Let’s show we are unified for Thompson Divide!

Judy Fox-Perry

Carbondale