Fortunato: A flawed development plan

On Wednesday at 4 p.m. (Eagle County Building, Crown Mountain Park) the Eagle County Board of Commissioners will hear and decide the fate of the ill-conceived Fields subdivision plan. The public is welcome to attend and comment.

Following an egregiously flawed Eagle County Planning Department staff report and the 3-2 vote recommendation by the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission to up-zone the Fields project, the final decision to responsibly deny this proposed residential multifamily project (135 units) on what is now classified as a rural residential zone district (nine units) is in the hands of the three Eagle County commissioners.

The Fields development is overwhelmingly opposed by midvalley residents. The development is not supported by adequate or safe highway infrastructure, pedestrian or cycling paths nor nearby public transit facilities.

There has been an explosion of residential and commercial projects in the midvalley that are either under construction or approved and, as any resident can attest, our highways, streets and services are already stressed to the breaking point.

Eagle County Commissioners Kathy Chandler-Henry, Jeanne McQueeney and Matt Scherr have a duty in the interest of public safety and quality of life to finally put a stop to this unreasonable and irresponsible level of development.





Midvalley residents of Eagle County have said, “Enough is enough.” It is high time that their elected commissioners represent their interests and deny the approval of the Fields subdivision.

Mark A. Fortunato

El Jebel