Fornell: Earned his chance

To all my friends and the local voters, I’d like to take the opportunity to reach out and give my support to Bill Guth for Aspen City Council. Bill works hard. A family man and volunteer, Bill has already been a positive addition to our community.

He can speak about his ideas, but his insight into housing overhaul and how RFTA can better serve the citizens of Aspen who pay a great deal of the cost of its existence has merit. It’s refreshing to hear ideas and solutions to issues that are not just the same statements politicians make every election cycle.

I believe Bill has earned the chance to serve Aspen and I know he’ll be fair and to well. I’m voting Bill Guth for council and I urge everyone to do the same.

Peter Fornell

Aspen