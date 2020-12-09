Food & Wine moves event to September 2021

Dear F&W community,

While this year continues to challenge us all, I hope that you’re finding ways to celebrate safely and make the most of this holiday season. As we look ahead to 2021, I can’t wait for the return of so many of the things we hold dear, including gatherings with friends and family and dining in the restaurants we love. With that in mind, I’m thrilled to announce that we’ll be hosting the 38th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen on Sept. 10 to 12. Originally scheduled for June, our team moved the date to allow for more careful planning and preparation that will help ensure the safety and well-being of attendees, staff, talent, exhibitors, volunteers and everyone involved in this incredible event.

For more than three decades, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has been a mainstay of the culinary community as a place to connect, learn and celebrate. We’re looking forward to coming together once again to support and celebrate the food, restaurant and wine industries, while providing an extraordinary experience for our passionate audience and dedicated partners. We’ll offer much of the same programming people have come to love and expect — cooking demonstrations with world-class talent, wine tastings hosted by top experts in the field, insightful panel discussions and more — though we’ll be adapting how we put it all together, creating a more inclusive and intimate setting with appropriate safety protocols in place. Rest assured, this event will stay true to its history while innovating with new approaches to our in-person experiences and virtual components to add to what’s happening on the ground.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in April and our team will update the event site with more information as details are finalized, including ticket information, event programming and more. We’ll also be sharing noteworthy updates on our social channels, as well as through our trade-focused F&W Pro newsletters.

A special thanks to our partners in Aspen for their continued support, and we thank you for your patience as we create the best possible experience with everyone’s safety in mind. Looking forward to seeing you in Aspen in September.

Hunter Lewis

Editor in Chief, FOOD & WINE