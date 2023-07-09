Flowers: Wealth grown out of control

I consider myself public servant and what I am observing in this area is bit frightening. How long can people keep up with this charade? Some who say they they have coming to Aspen for 30 years are telling me this summer they must come to Basalt to eat out.

Is Aspen catering more and more to billionaires only?

Of course, the millionaires moved downvalley gradually (mostly for economics reasons) a long time ago.

Major question is who will cater to the billionaires? Who will work in the countless restaurants when people not only can’t make a rent, but there are no places to rent.

You can’t buy, either, because there is hardly anything to buy below a million dollars.





Much of the employee housing has been taken over by those who are making something like $300,000 a year and also some who have been living there forever. So not much luck for you here.

If some falling apart condo comes up, there are bidding wars regardless how bad the place looks.

Who determines the pricing? I think only those who eagerly pay whatever they are told. Of course, the average mortal not sitting on piles of cash always loses their bid for a cheaper real estate piece.

The same applies to commercial real estate. We’ll be living in the world of only Gucci, Puccini, Smootchie very soon. Hardly any local store can afford their the space unless they only sell super expensive gourmets or are open only for fun.

Everyone caters only to the wealthy, and the price of real estate ias spinning out of control faster and faster. It is almost funny seeing monstrous properties reduced by $2 million.

This just tells me how out of touch with reality these greedy people are, hypocrisy on every level.

Government wants us to drive electric cars while elites are flying private jets back and forth.

In past few years, more wealth (and more poverty ) was created while those jets are getting bigger and bigger. That’s why we must build bigger airports. Oops!

Don’t forget your electric car and tiny house, comrade. You must make more space for 20,000-square-foot mansions for some who scream “sustainability” 24/7. Enjoy your summer!

Flora Flowers

Basalt