Flowers: We all want Basalt to prosper

Re: Sandy Kucharczyk letter: The majority of business owners did sign the petition to town asking to halt construction for busiest three months of the summer season, what they so eagerly were waiting for all year. We all want Basalt to beautify and prosper, but not have businesses destroyed, as many have to live from these prosperous months all year around.

Parallel parking didn’t work well in Aspen. Why would it work better in Basalt? With all respect to everyone, the loudest are people not affected by this project.

Town staff keep saying 70 percent voted for this project: Are these voters full-time residents, retires or downtown small business owners?

Flora Flowers

Basalt