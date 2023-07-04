Flowers: Shelter dogs need love, too

Letter to the editor

Shelter dogs are not second-class citizens!

The majority of the dogs in shelters are there because of people abandoned them due to rigid housing rules, divorces, moving, and many different reasons — mostly not faults of their own.

Nowadays, when the population of homeless dogs is growing rapidly, one can find almost every breed in shelters across the country.

We are lucky to live in a place with great rescues like CARE, Lucky Dog, 7 Paws Rescue (just to name a few) ,and great caring shelters. These rescues are making a huge effort to bring dogs from Texas, Florida, New Mexico, California, and other states, as well as saving lives thanks to selfless, hard-working volunteers and people who donate.

Sadly, our government has money for everything but none for animals.





Spaying and neutering is expensive. Meds and vet bills even more so. Some are not able to carry the financial burden, and many loving pets land in shelters. I see every day these great, beautiful, young dogs on Instagram and Facbook literally pleading for life in overcrowded city shelters; but often, nobody comes, and there is no money to keep them. So thousands a day are losing their lives due to lack of space while the breeding machine never stops.

Please consider fostering or adopting. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing how they blossom from fearful, scared animals to loving, grateful pets.

Many Colorado rescues are only foster-based, and thanks to people who foster, they are able to pull those lucky ones from kill shelters and than adopt them to loving families.

Remember, those dogs need time to decompress and time to trust humans again. They are not damaged goods but loving and longing to be loved again. Please give them the most precious gift: a second chance.

Flora Flowers

Basalt