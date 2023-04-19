Flowers: Heard enough from them

Letter to the editor

Please do yourself a favor, and stop printing the same political, hateful letters from the same people. The Aspen Times only divides people more by letting some pour a bunch of their opinions full of political hate and anger.

The local newspaper should be neutral and not supporting one party’s views, only printing these pathetic useless letters. These letters to the editor make me to throw the AT in the trash instead of seeing the very same people distorted by propaganda almost daily.

How about printing something positive for a change?

Flora Flowers

Basalt