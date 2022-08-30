Flowers: Appreciate Sheriff’s Office

Thank you, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. I had a flat in the canyon eastbound to Aspen. No cell phone because I’m not tied to it. A super nice man stopped and let me use his cell! Called the Sheriff’s Office.

They were kind enough to help me and redirect traffic. They were so kind to me and even dropped me off at my house. Had a conversation with the kind deputy and want to thank you for all of your help over the past months with my place of business and for the help with my personal matter.

As I have lived here in Aspen for 50-plus years, I have never had the need for police or the Sheriff’s Office. But, lately, I have needed your help. Thank you, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. I appreciate all you do.

Judy R. Flowers

Aspen