Fisher: Since kindergarten

It is my honor to recommend that you vote for Skippy as an Aspen councilman. I was gifted Skippy as my kindergarten student. You are who you’re going to be by age 5. Also: “Everything you need to know, you learn in kindergarten.”

As his teacher for his 5th year, I can attest to his wonderful character, fabulous values, honesty and amazing creativity. He’s an excellent listener, and a compassionate and empathetic leader. Skippy will continue to be an asset to your community! Give him this opportunity!

Lynda Fisher

Delray Beach, Florida