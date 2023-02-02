Fisher: Restore small-town integrity

Letter to the editor

We had the distinct pleasure of meeting Sam Rose, candidate for Aspen City Council, last night. We were able to ask him questions about our concerns and hope for for this town we have called home for 52 years.

He is a gentleman who not only listens, but also hears what one is asking. He is willing to research anything he might be unfamiliar with, yet he seems to have done most of that prior to our meeting.

Our main concern is to maintain and restore the integrity of this small-town atmosphere and to provide housing for the laborers who work so hard to make it successful for us all.

We encourage all who are able to attend the City Council election event Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m., at Explore Booksellers, 221 East Main St. Sam is willing to do a meet-and-greet after that event, and we do plan to organize a smaller gathering to make it more personal to ask any questions you or others may have.

We encourage all of us to look deeply at the issues and the involvement of the candidate and hear their heart and plan for what is to be done. We are very fortunate to have a man like Sam running for this position.





Feel free to reach out to Sam at samroseforaspen.com.

John and Pam Fisher

Aspen