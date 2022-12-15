Fisher: Local makes good

Letter to the editor

Bosq Aspen is a truly unique experience that is so far different from most any restaurant you have ever visited. John (Fisher) is still teaching at Aspen High School, and it is always wonderful to see the success of former students.

Barclay Dodge is one of those whom we are so proud of. He is the only 100% chef-owned restaurant in Aspen. He is world-traveled to learn of techniques, presentations, aesthetics (learned in Copenhagen) of how to showcase at Bosq. Molly, his wife, is a beautiful and huge part of this.

The staff at Bosq is unmatched in their attention, courtesy, and their knowledge of each item. They take the time to explain the ingredients and preparation as it is served. And, not to be missed is the fact that Barclay was voted Best Chef, and we can vouch for the fact that that is well-deserved.

Save your dollars, and treat yourself to a lifetime wonder of farm-to-table delicacies that will nourish your body and please your palette. You will not regret this experience.

John and Pam Fisher





Aspen