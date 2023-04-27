Fisher: Join us for Day of Prayer

Letter to the editor

Each year on the first Thursday in May, we host a gathering for the National Day of Prayer. We gather at the gazebo in Paepcke Park on Main Street for two hours, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., to pray for our nation and our world. Information on this can be found at nationaldayofprayer.org.

This is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked to “turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

This annual observance was enacted in 1952 as part of the public reaction to the threats perceived by the Korean War, although earlier days of fasting and prayer had been established by the second Continental Congress from 1775 to 1783 and by President John Adams in 1798 and 1799.

We call upon the citizens of our nation to give thanks in accordance with their own faiths and consciences, for our many freedoms and blessings. We invite people of all faiths to join in asking for God’s continued guidance, mercy, and protection. “Not our will but Yours be done, Father.”

Pray God’s glory across the Earth. This year’s theme is “pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.” Righteousness is a gift from God, not by our deeds. More than 35,000 gatherings will be conducted across the United States. We hope to see you there.





John and Pam Fisher

Aspen