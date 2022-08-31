Fike: Thanks to the Sleigh Trail artist
For several months, some talented person has been placing beautifully painted rocks along the sleigh trail in Snowmass.
In addition to the natural beauty I see every morning, I look forward to the latest creations.
Whoever you are, sincere thanks for making each day a little bit better.
Bob Fike
Collegeville, Penn.
