Fields: Lumberyard project is nuts

The Aspen City Council members are insane.

The Lumberyard project is “estimated” to cost $400,000,000, and this is without financing costs (which could double the cost of the project over the term of a loan).

Therefore, each of the 277 housing units costs us $1.4 million — with financing upwards of $2.8 million.

The city of Aspen could (and has) bought condos in Snowmass cheaper. Take a page out of Skico, the Aspen hospital, and other private enterprises that have some financial common sense.

These organizations own housing downvalley, where they can buy more housing for the same dollar. A three-bedroom home in the Holland Hills area of Basalt sells for $1.3 million, and this home would be closer to services, within affordable-housing family's budget.





Sure, a Snowmass or downvalley affordable-housing unit would not be within city limits, but why is that so important, except to create more votes for an insane city council member?

