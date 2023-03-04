Felder: Answers to $10 million question revealing

Letter to the editor

The candidates answers to the $10 million question speaks volumes about the difference between the incumbents and their challengers.

Torre offered a laundry list of every issue he could think of. Skippy offered a raft of studies and pilot projects that any thoughtful person would know amount to nothing.

The challengers, on the other hand, proposed practical, focused spending that would lead to helping solve the affordable-housing crisis and advance the stalled Armory redevelopment.

The incumbents are offering more of the same while the challengers shine a light on a meaningful path to the future.

The choice seems clear to me. Torre and Skippy have had their chance, and now it is time for a change.





Richard Felder

Aspen