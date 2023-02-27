Feinman: Will run into a burning building

I am writing this letter to show my support for and endorse Sam Rose for Aspen City Council. Sam and I are both volunteer firefighters for Aspen Fire and went through department training and fire academy together.

Sam is an honest, compassionate person who will always have your back and be there to step in and help out in any situation. Training together, I have learned that Sam pays attention to detail, is a solid decision-maker and is willing to listen to others in the decision-making process.

The commitment Sam made to the learning and training to become a firefighter will certainly translate to being a great City Council member. Wouldn’t you want someone that is willing to run into a burning building to save you to also represent you? I believe you would.

Larry Feinman

Aspen