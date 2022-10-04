Farrell: Buglione for sheriff

Letter to the editor

During my nine years as a guidance counselor at Aspen High School, I had the pleasure of working with Michael Buglione while he was a deputy in the Sheriff’s Office. He was on our campus weekly to touch base with students and staff as well as work closely with our beloved school resource officer, Paul Hufnagle.

Michael went out of his way to be present and get to know the students in the district, so they were comfortable coming to him for help in any situation. He was personable yet responsible in his approach with students.

He is a family man who cares deeply about our community. He served under Bob Braudis and will enhance, not change the culture of our county because he understands that there is always room for growth and new ideas.

I am most impressed that Michael leads by example. He has been affiliated with the Aspen Hope Center since its inception. He understands that working on mental health is a vital part of the job of the sheriff and has worked tirelessly for all community members, especially our young people. As a deputy, he led numerous suicide trainings for kids and adults and has helped many households in crisis.

I have three young children, and school safety is a major concern. Michael knows our schools inside and out and will work to bring in an even stronger school-safety approach that will help all school community members feel more safe and still allow kids to be kids.





Michael truly cares about our community. He is approachable, experienced and grounded in what is best for all, and that is the reason I believe he should be your choice for the job as sheriff of Pitkin County.

Emily Farrell

Snowmass Village