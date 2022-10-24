Fame: Aspen Hall of Fame nominations due

Letter to the editor

We are excited to announce that we are now accepting nominations for the 2023 Aspen Hall of Fame. Nominations must be received by Nov. 30. Our Aspen Hall of Fame Board of Directors will announce 2023 inductees in early December, and they will be honored and officially inducted at the annual Aspen Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Hotel Jerome.

There are so many people who have made a lasting impression and contribution to the fabric of our community. This is our way of making sure they are never forgotten and celebrated in true Aspen style.

Last year’s event, our 37th annual, finally happened in April after a year-long COVID delay. Our recipients, their friends and family and members of the community were so happy to get together after all of the pandemic delays and the event was a huge success. We’re looking forward to a repeat performance this April.

We ask you to please take a few minutes to make a nomination. You can do that online at aspenhalloffame.org/nominate. Members of the community who have asked to be on the Hall of Fame mailing list should have received nomination forms in the mail this week. If you’d like to be on our mailing list just email us at info@aspenhalloffame.org . The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Nov. 30..

More information is available at aspenhalloffame.org.





Kim DeCarlo and Madeleine Osberger

Aspen Hall of Fame Co-Presidents