Facts on fracking

We've all seen the television ads that tell us fracking is safe. Whatever happened to truth in advertising?

The chemicals used in fracking vary. A power point by the Physicians for Social Responsibility reads they include carcinogens like benzene, toluene, arsenic, neurotoxins, and endocrine disrupting chemicals. The wastewater produced by fracking includes contaminants like salt, uranium, radon, polonium, lead and other heavy metals, and polyaromatic hydro-carbons.

Human contact with these chemicals can result in cancer, nervous system disorders, birth defects and premature birth, lung damage, worsening asthma, heart attacks, high blood pressure, and stroke. Studies have shown an increased rate of hospitalization for people who live near fracking.

A report from the Concerned Health Professionals of New York and the Nobel Prize winning Physicians for Social Responsibility reads, "Our examination uncovered no evidence that fracking can be practiced in a manner that does not threaten human health." Dr. Sandra Steingraber, a co-author of the report, said, "Fracking is the worst thing I've ever seen."

Fracking doesn't just make you sick.It can cause sudden death like the recent explosion in Oklahoma that killed five people. Killing people and making them sick is nothing new to the fossil fuel industry. The money makes it all worthwhile to them.

Don't believe what you see on TV. These are the facts.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale