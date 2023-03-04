Evans: None came, but here it is

Letter to the editor

Perhaps I’m six months too late — or 18 months too early.

Regardless, last Wednesday, I rented the Wheeler Opera House and gave a presentation on the history of the Highway 82 Entrance to Aspen, taking it back to 1960.

My primary target audience was anyone who might want to run for mayor or council on the platform of fixing the Entrance, so that it functions without a massive traffic jam. Watch the video, and you will be nearly impervious to the top myths perpetuated by the current power structure.

You can go to YouTube and use the search function by typing in: Reality vs City of Aspen.

Enjoy.

Jeffrey Evans





Aspen