Evans: Clumps and running lights

A quick writing quip to exercise the brain for a moment. Sometimes, just driving up the valley, tailed by Range Rovers and stalled by construction firms, I ask myself where these people come from, and where they going. The cascading torrent through this otherwise peaceful corridor has become tantamount to a stoning escapade.

The occasional picnic portion is the short-lived breakup of clumps when driving comes back to its basic function. The pleasure and peace created is instantaneous and resembles a splash of ice-cold lemonade on a June afternoon. But ever so slowly, then with increasing pace, the next banshee grouping swivels its way around the turns behind. At first, a few sparse mortals hitting ever loving speed flash by. These are the smart ones.

To be in between the clumps requires a patience and fortitude few have. Fast enough to outrun your 6, and reserved enough to trail. This, of course, all is for naught when the signal ahead burns red for no one, just a nice social experiment to foster travel control and volume.

I’ve ceased waiting at red lights and turn signals after midnight when it is safe and prudent. Matter of fact, any time it is safe and prudent. This carries an inherent risk and not only from the smokies. Once you commit to an action in the car, truck or horse, it is nearly irreversible, depending on the proximity. It is not for the indecisive or greedy. It is nearly effortless to obey traffic laws for good reason. It is logical, effective, flowing and safe.

The amount of respect for others I witness on the road is staggering. Now, I know the general complaint is that people are … on the road. Though this is true here and there, it is rare, and ultimately notched down as commonplace in the mind. The vast majority are conscientious of their surroundings, their vector, their common struggle with their common man. In no other place on earth do people move at such volume and grandiose speeds in relative safety as we do here in the United States.





It is not because of our roads, the quality of the vehicles, or the implementation of certain traffic statutes. It is the basic individual responsibility held sacred by most, and the respect expected by and given to others. This is the prime factor in the amazing race.

Sean Evans

Aspen